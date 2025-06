BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ):



Earnings: -RMB8.587 million in Q1 vs. RMB6.908 million in the same period last year. EPS: -RMB0.01 in Q1 vs. RMB0.01 in the same period last year. Revenue: RMB283.789 million in Q1 vs. RMB310.312 million in the same period last year.



