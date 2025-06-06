Anzeige
Freitag, 06.06.2025
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Stuttgart
06.06.25 | 10:50
0,057 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
06.06.2025 11:51 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Update

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Update 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Update 
06-Jun-2025 / 10:19 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Update 
 
Gibraltar 6 June 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), is pleased to provide an update on its 
Bitcoin treasury activity and that of its wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary, Forza Gibraltar Limited ("Forza!"), 
established to implement the Company's dedicated Bitcoin-focused treasury operations. 
Details of the latest Bitcoin acquisition are as follows: 
   -- Number of Bitcoin Purchased: 3.6378 
 
   -- Average Purchase Price: GBP76,969.60 per Bitcoin (USD104,251.77 per Bitcoin) 
 
   -- Total Purchase Amount: GBP280,000 
As previously announced on 20 May 2025, the Company made an initial commitment to acquire a minimum of 15 Bitcoin for 
Forza!'s treasury. This acquisition process remains ongoing, and as of the date of this announcement, Forza!'s total 
Bitcoin holdings stand at 13.6399 Bitcoin. 
The remaining Bitcoin under the initial minimum commitment is expected to be completed in the near term. 
Summary of Forza!'s Bitcoin Holdings to Date: 
   -- Total Bitcoin Holdings: 13.6399 Bitcoin 
 
   -- Aggregate Average Purchase Price: GBP80,030.42 per Bitcoin (USD107,746.21 per Bitcoin) 
 
   -- Total Value of Holdings: GBP1,091,606.91 (USD1,469,647.59) 
 
Further purchases beyond this initial 15 Bitcoin minimum are also expected in the near term and will be announced to 
the market in a timely fashion. All Bitcoin purchases are being conducted in accordance with the Company's Bitcoin 
Treasury Policy. 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0)7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                               +44 (0)20 7469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)              +44 (0)1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                               +44 (0)20 3179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock 
OAK Securities (Joint Broker) 
                               Tel. +44 (0)20 3973 3678 
Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on accumulating and holding Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  392044 
EQS News ID:  2152074 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2152074&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2025 05:20 ET (09:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
