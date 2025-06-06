DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Update

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Update Gibraltar 6 June 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), is pleased to provide an update on its Bitcoin treasury activity and that of its wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary, Forza Gibraltar Limited ("Forza!"), established to implement the Company's dedicated Bitcoin-focused treasury operations. Details of the latest Bitcoin acquisition are as follows: -- Number of Bitcoin Purchased: 3.6378 -- Average Purchase Price: GBP76,969.60 per Bitcoin (USD104,251.77 per Bitcoin) -- Total Purchase Amount: GBP280,000 As previously announced on 20 May 2025, the Company made an initial commitment to acquire a minimum of 15 Bitcoin for Forza!'s treasury. This acquisition process remains ongoing, and as of the date of this announcement, Forza!'s total Bitcoin holdings stand at 13.6399 Bitcoin. The remaining Bitcoin under the initial minimum commitment is expected to be completed in the near term. Summary of Forza!'s Bitcoin Holdings to Date: -- Total Bitcoin Holdings: 13.6399 Bitcoin -- Aggregate Average Purchase Price: GBP80,030.42 per Bitcoin (USD107,746.21 per Bitcoin) -- Total Value of Holdings: GBP1,091,606.91 (USD1,469,647.59) Further purchases beyond this initial 15 Bitcoin minimum are also expected in the near term and will be announced to the market in a timely fashion. All Bitcoin purchases are being conducted in accordance with the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Policy. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on accumulating and holding Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

