

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - QuantaSing Group Ltd. (QSG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at RMB41.145 million, or RMB0.25 per share. This compares with RMB14.630 million, or RMB0.09 per share, last year.



Excluding items, QuantaSing Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB37.847 million or RMB0.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 39.6% to RMB570.706 million from RMB945.570 million last year.



QuantaSing Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB41.145 Mln. vs. RMB14.630 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.25 vs. RMB0.09 last year. -Revenue: RMB570.706 Mln vs. RMB945.570 Mln last year.



This decline in revenue reflects the company's deliberate shift from traffic-driven growth to high-quality growth.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News