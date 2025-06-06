

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are down slightly in negative territory Friday morning, as disappointing industrial production data, and trade tensions weigh on sentiment.



Investors are also looking ahead to the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day.



On the trade front, tensions persist despite Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump holding a much-anticipated call on Thursday to resolve trade issues.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 2.96 points or 0.04% at 7,787.31 a few minutes ago. The index, which dropped to 7,769.84 in early trades, advanced to 2,797.98 subsequently.



Thales is down by about 2.2%, while Hermes International, Kering and STMicroElectronics are down 1.3 to 1.5%.



Dassault Systemes is decining 0.6% after delaying its earnings target timeline by one year.



Engie, ArcelorMittal, L'Oreal, Bureau Veritas, Renault, Air Liquide and Veolia Environment are lower by 0.5 to 1%.



Data from statistical office INSEE showed industrial production in France unexpectedly declined by 1.4% month-over-month in April 2025, after a downwardly revised 1% gain in the previous month. Production was expected to rise by 0.3% in April.



Meanwhile, France's trade deficit widened to about €8 billion in April 2025 from an upwardly revised €6.3 billion in March. Exports dropped 5.9% month-over-month to €49.3 billion, while imports declined at a slower pace of 2.4% to €57.2 billion.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News