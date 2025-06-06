DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Acquires Arbutus Health And Wellness Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 1, 2025, it has completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding share capital of Arbutus Health and Wellness Inc. ("Arbutus Health"), a multidisciplinary medical clinic in Vancouver, Canada.

Arbutus Health provides walk-in services, family medicine, skin laser treatments, and other specialty healthcare services in a single location. Once operational, the clinic will be staffed by licensed healthcare professionals and will provide patients with access to multiple medical services without requiring multiple referrals.

The acquisition of Arbutus was completed by way of a share exchange agreement dated June 5, 2025 between the Company, Arbutus and the shareholders of Arbutus pursuant to which Datametrex acquires 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Arbutus Health, an arm's length party, in exchange for an aggregate of 11,000,000 common shares of Datametrex at a deemed value of $0.10 per share (the "Payment Shares"). As a result of the transaction, Arbutus is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Datametrex.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Paul Haber, the CEO of the Company, commented, "We are excited to finalize this agreement and are eager to integrate the Arbutus Health team into Datametrex. This acquisition marks a key milestone in broadening our product portfolio and enhancing our presence in the healthcare sector."

Issuance of the Payment Shares is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals including, without limitation, the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other conditions.

Datametrex has not assumed any debt of Arbutus and the proposed acquisition will not constitute a fundamental change or result in a change of business for the Company, nor is it expected to result in a change of control of the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws and defined in the polices of the TSXV.

About Arbutus Health

Arbutus Health is a multidisciplinary medical clinic designed to address wait times and fragmented care in Canada's health system. Walk-in services, family doctors, skin laser treatments, and other specialties are integrated under one roof to provide timely and comprehensive care without requiring multiple referrals. Staffed by licensed healthcare professionals, patient satisfaction will be enhanced through innovative, efficient, and high-quality healthcare solutions.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

