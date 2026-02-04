DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Expands Business In Data Centres

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its business into modern data centre operations & infrastructure solutions business. As part of this expansion, the Company is deploying Nutanix-based hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions, which unify servers, storage, and networking into a single, integrated platform designed to enhance operational stability, scalability, processing speed, and capacity efficiencies. Currently, the company has had good success deploying in South Korea with these solutions. These solutions have had stronger performance than traditional based VMware products. The company looks to rollout these specific solutions in North America.

Under this business, Datametrex provides end-to-end data centre operations support services, including the supply of infrastructure equipment, installation, and integration with existing customer systems, all operated on hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based model, generating recurring revenue through long-term service and maintenance contracts designed to ensure continuous performance, stability, and scalability of customer data centre environments. Additionally, some of the current clients are exploring data management through its proprietary AI platform and third party quantum based servers. The Company's AI features include load sharing and GPU optimization.

By offering an integrated approach that brings servers, storage, and networking together under a unified management framework, Datametrex enables customers to operate their data centres more efficiently and reliably. Through this initiative, validating the effectiveness and scalability of the Company's hyperconverged infrastructure-based operations model, Datametrex aims to strengthen its role as a trusted strategic technology partner, supporting mission-critical data centre operations while building a predictable, recurring revenue base.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website (www.datametrex.com).

