Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("Neural" or the "Company"), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, and CWE European Holdings Inc. ("CWE"), operating as Hanf.com, one of the Germany's leading CBD retailers, are pleased to provide an update on expansion efforts in Germany. A subsidiary of CWE has signed a franchise agreement to open the first Hanf.com in the City of Bonn-the former capital of The Federal Republic of Germany and home to over 320,000 residents. This marks Hanf.com's fifth franchise agreement and the second store in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Hanf.com is also proud to announce its participation in Mary Jane Berlin 2025, Europe's premier cannabis trade show and festival, taking place June 19-22, 2025 at Messe Berlin.

As part of the event's vibrant exhibition floor, Hanf.com will showcase its latest product innovations, including premium CBD oils, sustainable hemp-based wellness items, and exclusive new lifestyle offerings. Visitors can find Hanf.com at Booth G19/G20, where they will be invited to explore, sample, and connect with the team behind one of the most trusted names in the hemp space.

Alex Cerveny, COO of Hanf.com commented: "We are excited to bring the Hanf.com experience to Bonn-a city with deep roots and a progressive spirit. This new franchise marks an important step in our mission to make high-quality CBD products accessible to customers across Germany. We look forward to serving the Bonn community with the same passion, integrity, and innovation that defines the Hanf.com brand."

"We are also thrilled to be part of Mary Jane Berlin again this year and invite our friends, partners, and associates to come meet our team." Mr. Cerveny added: "This event is not just a trade show-it's a celebration of cannabis culture, innovation, and progress. We look forward to engaging with industry partners and consumers to showcase our carefully curated portfolio of CBD products, as we continue paving the way for opening more franchise locations."

Now in its ninth year, Mary Jane Berlin is expected to welcome over 60,000 visitors and more than 500 exhibitors from around the world. Programming includes expert panels, live music, food trucks, and a dedicated B2B business day.

About Neural Therapeutics

Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery, focusing on the development of therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative approach to drug development involves the strategic use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.

On May 26, 2025, Neural entered into a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with CWE European Holdings Inc., a leading CBD hemp retailer in Germany operating under the brand Hanf.com, to acquire up to 100% of CWE through a multi-stage transaction. The transaction is expected to expand Neural's commercial footprint in Europe while maintaining its core commitment to drug discovery and mental health innovation.

