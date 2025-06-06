

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit increased in April as exports fell faster than imports, data from the customs office showed on Friday.



The trade gap dropped to EUR 8.0 billion from EUR 6.3 billion in March. In the same period last year, the trade deficit also totaled EUR 8.0 billion.



The energy balance continued to deteriorate due to a greater decline in exports than imports, the agency said.



Exports fell 5.9 percent on a monthly basis, and imports slid by 2.4 percent in April.



Year-on-year, exports dropped 0.3 percent, while imports were 1.6 percent higher.



