Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
06.06.25 | 13:55
72,30 Euro
+1,69 % +1,20
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,2072,5014:06
72,2072,5014:03
Actusnews Wire
06.06.2025 13:53 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of the date of the notice of the Mixed General Meeting on 25 June 2025

Paris, 5 June 2025

In accordance with Article R.225-73-1 of the Commercial Code, Exail Technologies hereby publishes the total number of existing voting rights and the number of shares comprising its capital as of the date of publication of the notice of meeting in the BALO, i.e., 4 June 2025.

DateNumber of shares comprising the capitalNumber of theoretical voting rightsNumber of exercisable voting rights*
04/06/202517.424.74724.977.76024.562.508

*The number of exercisable voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares deprived of voting rights. The 415,252 shares held in treasury by Exail Technologies on 4 June 2025 are therefore not taken into account.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics and navigation systems with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields. It is also quoted on OTCQX Best Marlet (OTCQX: EXALF)

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :
Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliates be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m5lxZpholm+Xmp5vZZ5rmWdrmZuSk2nJapfHyGZol8rJcG1mnGlonJWZZnJjlmdn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92121-cp_exail-technologies_number-of-shares-at-04062025_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.