EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of the date of the notice of the Mixed General Meeting on 25 June 2025

In accordance with Article R.225-73-1 of the Commercial Code, Exail Technologies hereby publishes the total number of existing voting rights and the number of shares comprising its capital as of the date of publication of the notice of meeting in the BALO, i.e., 4 June 2025.

Date Number of shares comprising the capital Number of theoretical voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights* 04/06/2025 17.424.747 24.977.760 24.562.508

*The number of exercisable voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares deprived of voting rights. The 415,252 shares held in treasury by Exail Technologies on 4 June 2025 are therefore not taken into account.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics and navigation systems with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields. It is also quoted on OTCQX Best Marlet (OTCQX: EXALF)

Contacts : Investors Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliates be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

