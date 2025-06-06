Preventing "Ozempic Face": How the Naderi Center Combines Aesthetics and Weight Loss for Total Facial Rejuvenation

Dr. Shervin Naderi and his team integrate facial rejuvenation with weight loss care to manage the structural facial changes associated with GLP-1 medications.

CHEVY CHASE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / With the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, patients are seeing incredible changes in their bodies, but often, not for the better in their faces. Rapid fat loss can lead to what's now widely referred to as "Ozempic face"-a hollowed, gaunt, and prematurely aged appearance. At The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, our experts are offering a proactive solution to this growing concern.

Dr. Snodgrass, Dr. Naderi and Dr. Kulak

Patients receive coordinated care across specialties, with ongoing support from Dr. Snodgrass for dermatologic needs, Dr. Naderi, and Dr. Kulak for surgical guidance.

What Is Ozempic Face?

Ozempic face occurs when facial fat rapidly diminishes due to medication-assisted weight loss. As facial fat decreases, especially in the midface and jawline, natural volume and definition can diminish, subtly altering facial contours. This leads to:

Sunken cheeks

Sagging skin

Loss of jawline definition

A tired or older appearance that includes wrinkles

"Weight loss is fantastic for your health and confidence," says Dr. Shervin Naderi, double board-certified facial plastic surgeon. "But the face often loses its natural support and volume, and that's where we come in."

Why Early Intervention Matters

Facial aging and volume loss aren't just cosmetic issues-they are structural changes that become harder to reverse over time. As patients lose weight, especially quickly, the skin and underlying tissues may not adapt at the same pace. Early aesthetic interventions help support the skin during this transition, preserving firmness and contour while preventing the hollowing that often accompanies significant fat loss. Rather than waiting for noticeable signs of aging to appear, proactive treatment gives patients the advantage of subtle, ongoing maintenance.

The Naderi Center strongly advocates for starting aesthetic treatments at the same time patients begin their GLP-1 medications. "Prevention is more effective than correction," explains Naderi Center Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Alexandra Snodgrass. Dr. Snodgrass starts the early discuss about possible "Ozempic face" when she prescribes GLP-1 receptor agonist medications for her patients. "By maintaining skin firmness and stimulating collagen early, we can minimize the visual downsides of weight loss."

Dual Focus: Weight Loss + Facial Rejuvenation

The Naderi Center is one of the only practices in the region that offers medical weight loss and facial rejuvenation treatments under one roof. Patients reduce their weight safely with medical guidance; they also get specific treatments that prevent or reverse facial volume loss.

This dual approach is supported by a collaborative team that includes Dr. Shervin Naderi, facial plastic surgeon; Dr. Alexandra Snodgrass, board-certified dermatologist; Dr. Jessica Kulak, aging face specialist; and Thifany Arce, licensed aesthetician and certified laser technician. A structured medical weight loss plan includes GLP-1 injectables. Ozempic®, Wegovy®, and Mounjaro® are some examples of these injectables. Patients get coordinated care through this plan. The care attends to physical health and facial aesthetics during the treatment.

Who's Most at Risk?

Patients over the age of 40 or those losing more than 20-30 pounds tend to experience more dramatic facial changes. "Age-related collagen loss compounds the effects of fat loss," says Dr. Naderi. "The older you are, the more proactive we need to be."

Best Treatments for Ozempic Face

A proper way to treat facial volume loss and skin laxity depends on a patient's age, skin along with their history of losing weight. The Naderi Center offers several non-surgical and surgical treatments; they help balance the face, improve skin, as well as support a long-term aesthetic result.

1. Sculptra Injections

This collagen-stimulating injectable rebuilds lost volume gradually and naturally. "Sculptra is our go-to treatment for patients needing long-term structural improvement," Dr. Naderi says.

The outcome shows itself slowly over months. Improvements can last for two years. This works well for patients who want a gentle, natural look to their facial skin.

2. Morpheus8 RF Microneedling

Combining microneedling and radiofrequency, Morpheus8 tightens loose skin and improves elasticity. It's ideal for the early stages of facial sagging caused by weight loss.

The treatment penetrates deeper than traditional microneedling, targeting the lower dermis and subdermal layers to stimulate collagen and remodel tissue more effectively.

3. Medical-Grade Skincare

The Naderi Center offers premium skincare lines like Alastin and ZO Skin Health, both of which contain proven ingredients to support collagen production and skin barrier health.

4. Laser Resurfacing

Fractional CO2 and erbium lasers are used to improve skin texture, tone, and tightness, especially beneficial after rapid body changes.

A laser resurfacing treatment causes small heated spots in the skin. This promotes the skin cells to turn over and renew collagen. The skin regains its firmness and radiance as time passes.

5. Facial Fat Grafting & Facelift Surgery

For patients with more advanced signs of aging or hollowing, surgical solutions offer long-lasting and dramatic improvement. "When nonsurgical options aren't enough, surgery can fully restore youthful proportions," says Dr. Snodgrass.

Fat grafting restores volume using the patient's own fat, while facelift surgery repositions deep tissues to address sagging at its source, offering results that can last a decade or more.

Long-Term Support at The Naderi Center

From the beginning of a patient's weight loss journey to their final aesthetic results, The Naderi Center is here to guide and support. Their integrated, holistic approach ensures your body and face transform in harmony, so patients look as good as they feel.

A team of specialists provides constant care; they work together and adjust treatments as a patient's needs evolve. For a long-term plan, a person could have non-surgical maintenance or skincare updates. Another option is a surgical consultation, if that fits the situation.

