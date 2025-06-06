

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has issued three new waivers for border wall construction, ensuring expeditious construction of approximately 36 miles of new border wall in Arizona and New Mexico.



This is in addition to the waiver that was signed by Secretary Noem in April for border wall construction in California.



The Secretary's waiver authority allows DHS to waive environmental laws-including the National Environmental Policy Act-to ensure the expeditious construction of physical barriers and roads, by minimizing the risk of administrative delays. Projects executed under a waiver are critical steps to secure the southern border.



Together, these projects will close critical gaps in the border wall and enhance border security operations in the U.S. Border Patrol's El Paso, Tucson and Yuma Sectors, DHS said.



