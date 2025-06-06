Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, spotlights the dynamic developments surrounding Siyata Mobile's (NASDAQ: SYTA) $160 million merger with Core Gaming, which is poised to close any day in the second quarter of 2025. Core Gaming's relentless pace of innovation, exemplified by the rapid development and launch of its AI COMIC App and the upcoming Nowifi offline gaming platform, underscores its leadership in AI-driven mobile gaming and creative technologies, positioning the combined entity in the $126 billion mobile gaming market.

Core Gaming is proving its ability to swiftly develop and deploy cutting-edge products that capture global audiences. Launched on May 9, 2025, the AI COMIC App (available on the Google Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.motion.frame.aignite) is driven by its transformative AI-powered visual generation platform.

AI COMIC App: Revolutionizing Visual Storytelling

The AI COMIC App is rapidly gaining popularity among creators, gamers, and marketers. The app leverages advanced AI models to transform single photos or short video clips into studio-grade visuals-such as anime-style motion videos, hyper-realistic portraits, and custom stickers-in minutes, slashing production time and costs. Key features include:

AI Comic Video Generator: Transforms real-life footage into stylized animations.

Portrait & Avatar Creator: Offers customizable, inclusive avatars.

AI Dance & Face Swap Tools: Animates still images with seamless motion.

Scene Recreation & Sticker Maker: Designs manga-style scenes and stickers.

Aging Video Generator: Visualizes life progression with AI transformations.

Underpinned by Core Gaming's proprietary Compute Pool System, AI COMIC scales AI workloads dynamically, ensuring high performance and cost efficiency. The app's impact on game development is profound, streamlining asset creation with automated scene design, instant character modeling, and AI-powered animations.

"Looking ahead, we envision AI COMIC not just as a tool, but as a true creative partner that grows alongside its users, scales with their imagination and continues to push the boundaries of what generative AI can achieve. We are currently focused on expanding our multimodal storytelling engines to empower users to build rich, interactive narratives and fully simulated virtual worlds. In parallel, we are streamlining content deployment across gaming platforms, social media and immersive environments like the metaverse. As we continue to refine our core AI models, we aim to serve the diverse needs of AAA game studios, digital marketers and independent creators alike to capture a meaningful share of a massive market opportunity," said Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core Gaming, who will lead the merged entity.

To learn more about AI COMIC, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNGw_v0eqn4

Nowifi: Enhancing Offline Gaming Experiences

In addition to AI COMIC, Core Gaming is set to launch Nowifi, an offline mini-game hub designed for flexibility, privacy, and global accessibility. Nowifi offers a seamless gaming experience without the need for Wi-Fi, making it ideal for users in low-connectivity regions or during travel. The platform features a curated selection of games that auto-update when online, ensuring fresh content for users.

"Nowifi follows a freemium revenue model, offering free gameplay supported by in-app purchases such as skins, items and bonus levels and optional rewarded ads. By incorporating culturally diverse content and region-specific features, Nowifi aims to be more a worldwide experience, tailor-made for today's mobile gamer," continued Zacharin.

About Core Gaming

Core Gaming is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, known for its innovative approach to game design and user engagement. As a subsidiary of Siyata Mobile, Core Gaming is committed to delivering high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.





For more information on Core Gaming's latest developments and offerings, visit www.coregaming.co.

