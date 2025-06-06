

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production declined for the first time in three months in April , figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.



Industrial output fell 1.4 percent monthly in April, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in March. Meanwhile, production was expected to remain flat.



Similarly, manufacturing output contracted 0.6 percent, in contrast to a 0.5 percent rise in March.



Within manufacturing, production of coke and refined petroleum products plunged by 14.0 percent, and that of machinery and equipment goods fell by 1.9 percent. On the other hand, manufacture of food products and beverages rose 1.1 percent.



Data showed that transport equipment output was 2.4 percent lower, and production in the utility segment decreased 5.5 percent. On a positive note, mining and quarrying production advanced 1.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News