RedChip Companies, Inc.: 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and Liberty Star Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) and Liberty Star Minerals (OTCQB:LBSR) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, June 7, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

SXTP:https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/sxtp_access

LBSR: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/lbsr_access

In an exclusive interview, Geoffrey Dow, CEO of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the Company's mission to combat infectious diseases with innovative, small-molecule therapeutics. Dow highlights the potential of ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), an FDA-approved antimalarial developed with the U.S. Army, and its expanding commercial footprint in the U.S. He also outlines 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals' strategy to repurpose tafenoquine for other serious infectious diseases, including babesiosis-a growing tick-borne illness with tens of thousands of new U.S. cases annually. With two potentially pivotal clinical trials underway, a third study in the final planning stages, and a strong foundation of IP, regulatory experience, and institutional support, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is advancing a cost-effective, scalable model for addressing unmet needs in global infectious disease treatment.

Pete O'Heeron, Chairman of Liberty Star, and Liberty Star board member Gerardo King, appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to highlight the Company's dual-track strategy targeting high-grade gold and large-scale copper-gold mineralization in Arizona. They discuss recent bonanza-grade assay results from the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, where surface samples have returned values as high as 107.5 g/t gold, and the validation of a porphyry copper system at the Hay Mountain Project through Liberty Star's 2024 drill campaign. With gold prices near all-time highs and copper demand surging amid global electrification, Liberty Star is actively pursuing a joint venture to accelerate project development. The company's experienced leadership and strategic positioning in one of North America's most prolific mining regions underscore its potential to unlock significant value through near- and long-term exploration success.

SXTP and LBSR are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases that affect the lives of millions of people. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. achieved FDA approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention, in 2018. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. The 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com. The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

About Liberty Star

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCQB:LBSR), d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals, is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Arizona and the southwest USA. Currently, the company controls properties that are located over what management considers some of North America's richest mineralized regions for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum (moly), and associated metals. The Company's premiere property is the Hay Mountain property (exploration stage) for porphyry copper, gold, moly and other commercially important minerals. Specific targets have been selected to explore for near-surface and deep-seated ore bodies, of which there are numerous analogs nearby. Contiguous with the primary Hay Mountain porphyry exploration target, and part of the overall Hay Mountain property, is an increasingly attractive area of exploration stage gold mineralization denominated Red Rock Canyon. Red Rock Canyon exhibits what we believe are extensive, promising hydrothermal associated gold-bearing structures that are documented in historical public and Company records. View numerous geoscientific reports on our website. The Hay Mountain & Red Rock Canyon properties are in Cochise County (southeast) Arizona, USA.

Follow Liberty Star Minerals on Facebook, LinkedIn & [X]Twitter

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/60-degrees-pharmaceuticals-and-liberty-star-interviews-to-air-on-1036275