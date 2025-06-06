Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Subsidiary SI Systems Introduces Next-Generation Mobile-Matic Robots Ushering a Revolution in Autonomous Warehouse Automation

EASTON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink:PGNT), a diversified holding company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SI Systems LLC has launched a significantly advanced flagship Mobile-Matic picking robot, marking SI Systems' first major product launch in 6 years.

This next-generation Mobile-Matic robot integrates lithium-ion power and Wi-Fi connectivity to deliver unprecedented mobility and autonomy for warehouse operations. It is engineered for peak efficiency, capable of processing up to 2,000 orders per hour with an exceptional 99.9% accuracy, drastically minimizing errors and returns. A monumental advantage, the Mobile-Matic requires zero picking labor, directly confronting the escalating costs and transient nature of the warehouse workforce by eliminating the need for manual picking. Furthermore, its ergonomically friendly design significantly reduces workplace injuries by automating strenuous and repetitive tasks, enhancing overall safety and productivity.

"This advancement by SI Systems is a prime example of Paragon Technologies' commitment to fostering innovation within our portfolio companies," said Sam Weiser, Paragon's Interim CEO. "SI Systems is putting the 'mobile' back into Mobile-Matic, cutting the cord to empower customers with unparalleled operational agility and further solidifying our position in the growing automation sector."

The key enhancements to the Mobile-Matic picking robot include:

Lithium-Ion Power Source: Each Mobile-Matic robot will now have an option to be equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack, enabling cordless, autonomous operation for an entire shift. On-board rapid charging and optional wireless charging, combined with an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS), maximize uptime and extend battery life, boosting customer ROI.

Robust Wi-Fi Connectivity: Primary Mobile-Matic robots will feature seamless wireless network access. This eliminates hardwired data connections, enabling: Remote operational and supervisory access from anywhere in a facility. Wireless order processing and real-time performance feedback. Effortless remote diagnostics and over-the-air software updates, ensuring continuous optimization and future-proofing.



Weiser added, "This is a momentous occasion for SI Systems and our valued customers. For a long time, we've been working diligently to bring true mobility to our already highly efficient Mobile-Matic platform. These enhancements, particularly the integrated lithium-ion power and Wi-Fi connectivity, are not just incremental improvements; they represent a fundamental shift in how our robots will operate, offering unparalleled flexibility and autonomy. This product launch reaffirms our commitment to investing in our core technologies to deliver the most advanced and efficient solutions to the market."

David Lontini, Chairman of Paragon noted, "This announcement reflects the unwavering commitment of the independent directors to increase investment in SI and position the subsidiary for future growth. SI has experienced a long period of underinvestment but the new truly Mobile Matic is the first step in re-establishing the company as a leader in high-speed, highly accurate dispensing equipment for warehouse operations."

SI Systems plans to begin taking Mobile-Matic picking robot orders beginning late in the third quarter of 2025 for delivery early in 2026.

Commitment to Early Adopters

To ensure customers always benefit from the latest technology, SI Systems is offering a special retrofit program for those who purchase current-generation Mobile-Matic systems in 2025 before the new, fully mobile units are widely available. This initiative underscores our dedication to customer satisfaction and protecting their automation investments.

