

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in just over two years, while the trade surplus increased markedly in April, separate reports from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Friday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 1.5 percent rise in March. Moreover, a similar kind of increase was last seen in March 2023.



Among sectors, output produced in the utility sector surged 14.4 percent annually in April, and mining and quarrying output recovered markedly by 7.1 percent. Data showed that manufacturing production increased only by 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output was 0.9 percent higher.



Construction output advanced 1.9 percent annually, while it slid by 5.0 percent monthly in April.



In a separate report, the Czech Statistical Office said the trade surplus of the country declined to CZK 23.1 billion in April from CZK 8.1 billion in the corresponding month last year.



In March, the trade balance showed a surplus of CZK 30.6 billion.



Exports decreased 1.3 percent year-on-year in April, while imports rose by 0.6 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News