

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth moderated as initally estimated in the first quarter of 2025, the latest data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 0.9 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, following a 1.7 percent rise in the fourth quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on May 15.



Further, the growth came below 1.0 percent, which was the first time in two years.



The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption rose only 0.5 percent, while it was increased more than 2.0 percent last year. The growth in government spending eased to 1.2 percent from 2.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the decline in gross fixed capital formation eased to 8.0 percent from 11.4 percent. Net exports contributed negatively as imports fell faster than exports.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth eased to 1.0 percent from 1.5 percent.



On a quarterly basis, GDP advanced 0.2 percent versus a 0.4 percent rise in the fourth quarter, as estimated.



