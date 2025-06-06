NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Nuclear Vision Limited (CSE: NUKV) (the "Company" or "NUKV") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 7,142,858 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.28 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's assets in the Republic of Botswana, including but not limited to geophysical surveys, geological mapping, and permeability testing of the sandstone horizon at depth and its susceptibility to advanced Electric Pulse technologies to increase permeability and yield on roll front geological formations in a sandstone environment, and for general working capital purposes.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Offering, all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

None of the securities sold under the Offering have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company has elected not to proceed with the non-brokered private placement announced on January 23, 2025.

About Nuclear Vision Limited

Nuclear Vision Limited is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company. The Company's material property is the Regnault Project, consisting of 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,678 Ha located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Québec. The Company also holds the UA92 uranium project, consisting of 7 prospecting licenses totaling approximately 4,828 km2 located in central Botswana.

Neither the "CSE" Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding; the expectation that the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering; the expectation that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed; and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering; that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms and timing anticipated; and that the proceeds from the Offering will be used as anticipated.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that the Company will not receive the necessary approvals to complete the Offering; that the Company will not complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, or at all; that the Company will be unable to use the proceeds received from the Offering; that the Company will not yield results from its uranium properties; changes in the Company's business plans, including its planned field programs; that the Company may incur unanticipated costs; that the Company's operations could be adversely affected by possible future government legislation policies and controls or by changes in applicable laws and regulations. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this news release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this news release.

The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date they were originally made. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254734

SOURCE: Nuclear Vision Limited