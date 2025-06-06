Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company"), a bold venture holding company pioneering blockchain, digital assets, artificial intelligence, and clean energy, today shares an update on its rapidly growing portfolio and long-term strategic positioning.

The Company maintains a diversified treasury and equity portfolio that reflects its conviction in transformative, high-impact technologies. Key holdings include:

LIF3, the Company's flagship ecosystem partner across DeFi, AI, and regenerative infrastructure. Cloud3 is all-in on building LIF3 as the connective layer between decentralized finance, intelligent systems, and conscious living.

Faith Tribe, a decentralized platform revolutionizing fashion and creative expression for the digital economy.

GAINS, a high-growth European AI and token launchpad that is actively scaling across the blockchain landscape.

NovoBeing, a next-generation AI + VR company focused on mental health and wellness. Cloud3 Ventures holds a significant equity stake, supporting the convergence of immersive technology and emotional well-being.

Bitcoin, a long-held treasury asset that represents the Company's enduring belief in decentralized sound money. Cloud3 Ventures has maintained Bitcoin on its balance sheet since inception and continues to view it as a foundational digital store of value.

Recent developments within the portfolio continue to validate the Company's thesis:

Dynasty Studios, a seed-stage investment by Cloud3, recently closed a $14 million capital raise, proving early conviction in blockchain-native gaming.

Unstoppable Domains is expanding globally, reinforcing Cloud3's commitment to decentralized identity and data sovereignty.

The Company also recently signed a Letter of Intent with QSTAR Labs, a disruptive AI infrastructure venture. This partnership is part of Cloud3's broader initiative to align with frontier technologies in compute, decentralized intelligence, and tokenized energy systems.

"We're not chasing trends-we're building the future," said David Nikzad, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud3 Ventures. "From AI and clean energy to blockchain, Bitcoin, and mental wellness, we're fully committed to technologies that support the evolution of human life. Cloud3 is not just a holding company-it's a mission-driven platform for long-term value creation. And LIF3 is the center of that universe."

Cloud3 Ventures will continue to expand the LIF3 ecosystem, scale token and equity positions, and deepen its presence in global AI, blockchain, and life science networks.

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the LIF3 ecosystem, the Company provides infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's performance, business objectives, milestones and the potential outcomes from its development contained therein.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws; the success of 4worlds as a metaverse universe and a DAO on the Bitcoin blockchain; the experience of the Company's management to oversee the project; the Company has sufficient working capital for future operating activities; the ability of the Company to achieve its business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of execution; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to achieve profitability in the 2025 fiscal year; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company outlined herein.

The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; consents or authorizations required; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations; currency fluctuations; environmental issues and liabilities; the inability of the Company to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company; the lack of control over the Company's investees; risks relating to investing in the SVS; volatility in the market price of the Company's SVS; dilution of shareholders' holdings; negative operating cash flow; the negative effects of interest rate and exchange rate changes; risks relating to the Company's reliance on key employees; limitations in the liquidity of the SVS; litigation risks; risks with the integration of new businesses and acquisitions; risks related to the Company's status as an "emerging growth company" under the U.S. securities laws; the Company's inability to expand into new business areas and geographic markets; management of growth; the risk of defaulting on existing debt; the Company's inability to continue as a going concern; and the Company's inability to achieve profitability in 2025. Risks related to the LIF3 ecosystem's utility token, including price volatility, regulatory changes affecting blockchain-based assets, and the potential for market adoption to differ from expectations. The Company's operations may be indirectly impacted by these factors, even if it does not directly hold or trade such tokens.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254730

SOURCE: Cloud3 Ventures Inc.