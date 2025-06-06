

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced various recalls including around 3.8 million units of dumbbells by Johnson Health Tech Trading Inc., 1.7 million air conditioners by Midea America Corp., around 352 thousand units of Yamaha golf cars including previously recalled ones, and around 50 thousand units of Apollo America's Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide or CO Detectors.



Further, the recalls include 23 thousand units of casters, 11 thousand units of e-bikes, as well as boilers, toys, infant swings, chainsaws, tape lights, hook-on chairs and toys, among others.



In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on each product.



Dumbbells



Johnson Health Tech Trading's recall involves about 3.84 million units of BowFlex adjustable dumbbells due to impact hazard, including 3.7 million sold by Nautilus Inc.



The company has called back BowFlex branded Model 552, 52.5 LB Adjustable Dumbbells and Model 1090, 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbells. The dumbbells were sold in pairs and single units in the color black and include handles, weight plates and a molded plastic tray.



The products, manufactured in China, were imported by Vancouver, Washington -based BowFlex Inc., formerly Nautilus, and Cottage Grove, Wisconsin -based Johnson Health Tech Trading.



They were sold at Johnson Fitness & Wellness, DICK'S Sporting Goods and Best Buy stores across the country and online as early as 2004 through April 2024 by BowFlex, and from May 2024 through May 2025 by Johnson Health Tech for between $200 and $800.



BowFlex filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2024, and Johnson Health Tech has agreed to provide a remedy for the 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells sold by BowFlex, prior to May 2024 as a part of the recall.



According to the agency, the weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact hazard.



The recall was initiated after Johnson Health Tech received 12 reports of the plates dislodging during use with no injuries for units it sold. Nautilus received 337 reports of the plates dislodging during use for units it sold, including 111 resulting in injuries such as concussions, abrasions, broken toes or contusions.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled Bowflex adjustable dumbbells and contact Johnson Health Tech Trading for a refund in the form of a voucher, or a replacement.



For units sold by BowFlex, a refund in the form of a prorated voucher and a one-year JRNY digital fitness membership will be available.



Air Conditioners



Midea America's recall involves about 1.7 million units of U and U+ Window Air Conditioners citing potential mold growth and related respiratory issues. In addition, about 45,900 units were sold in Canada.



The recall involves U and U+ Window Air Conditioners made by Midea and sold in brand names including Midea, Comfort Aire, Danby, Frigidaire, Insignia, Keystone, LBG Products, Mr. Cool, Perfect Aire and Sea Breeze. The air conditioners, designed to fit in windows, are white. They were sold with remote controls and can be controlled by a mobile app.



The air conditioners, manufactured in China and Thailand, were sold at Costco, Menards, Home Depot, Best Buy and other stores nationwide and online from March 2020 through May 2025 for between $280 and $500.



The agency noted that pooled water in the air conditioners can fail to drain quickly enough, which can lead to mold growth and respiratory issues or other infections to some consumers.



There were at least 152 reports of mold in the air conditioners. It included 17 reports of consumers experiencing symptoms such as respiratory infections, allergic reactions, coughing, sneezing and/or sore throats from mold exposure.



Consumers with the recalled air conditioners are asked to contact Midea for a free repair or a full or prorated refund



Golf Car Vehicles



Yamaha Motor Corp. U.S.A., expanded the recall of golf car vehicles citing crash hazard, to include additional models and a free replacement of the accelerator pedal return spring assembly.



The company has recalled about 352,000 units of golf car vehicles. Yamaha previously recalled 11,000 golf cars in 2023; 5,000 in 2022; 145,000 in October, 2018 and 161,000 in February, 2018.



The accelerator pedal spring can fail to return to idle when a consumer stops pressing the accelerator pedal, posing a crash hazard.



Yamaha has received at least 2,200 reports of incidents involving accelerator pedal return spring failures. However, no injuries have been reported so far.



Manufactured in United States and Japan by Yamaha, the vehicles were sold at company dealers nationwide from July 2015 through December 2024 for between $5,970 and $13,220.



CO Detectors



Apollo America's recall involves Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide or CO Detectors with model number 51000-600. The recall was due to failure to alert consumers to a fire or carbon monoxide leak that could lead to serious injury or death. The recalled detector was sold in a white color.



The detectors were made in the U.S. and exclusively sold online at www.Vivint.com and through door-to-door and telephone sales by Vivint from June 2024 through October 2024 for between $50 and $100.



The CPSC noted that the recalled detectors can malfunction and fail to alert consumers of a fire or carbon monoxide leak, posing a risk of smoke inhalation, carbon monoxide poisoning or death.



However, no incidents or injuries have been reported so far.



Others



The recall also involves Rinnai America's boilers due to Carbon Monoxide poisoning risk; Specialized Bicycle Components' Globe-Branded Haul ST and LT E-Bikes, as well as Direct Scaffold Supply's Casters for Baker Scaffolding, both citing fall hazard; DR Power Equipment's Battery-Powered Chainsaws due to fire and burn hazards; and Lutron's Power Interfaces for LED Tape Lights due to risk of shock.



Further, portable hook-on chairs sold exclusively on Amazon.com by Ravmix has been recalled due to risk of serious injury or death from fall hazard following violation of the federal standard.



Hobby Toy Hammer Ball Sets sold exclusively on Amazon.com by Shantou Haochengheng Technology also have been recalled due to risk of serious injury or death from choking hazard following violation of federal regulation for toys with small balls.



