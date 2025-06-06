

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday, following the release of better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report for May.



The economy added 139,000 jobs in May, beating forecasts of 130,000 jobs.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.2%.



The data dampened hopes of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve in the coming months.



The greenback climbed to 2-day highs of 1.1371 against the euro, 1.3506 against the pound and 0.8248 against the franc. The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.10 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound and 0.92 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to 2-day highs of 1.3704 against the loonie, 0.6479 against the aussie and 0.6006 against the kiwi. The currency may find resistance around 1.38 against the loonie, 0.62 against the aussie and 0.58 against the kiwi.



The greenback rose to an 8-day high of 145.08 against the yen. The currency is poised to find resistance around the 148.00 level.



