Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") announces the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Shareholders Meeting") held June 5, 2025, including the election of Directors.

Each of the nominee Directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 25, 2025 was elected as a Director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven Directors nominated for election, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Non-Votes John W. Cash 199,991,205 96.40 7,478,665 3.60 45,927,740 Rob Chang 200,221,037 96.51 7,248,834 3.49 45,927,739 Elmer W. Dyke 200,316,730 96.55 7,153,141 3.45 45,927,739 Gary C. Huber 141,156,900 68.04 66,312,970 31.96 45,927,740 Thomas H. Parker 172,573,783 83.18 34,896,087 16.82 45,927,740 John Paul Pressey 173,915,718 83.83 33,554,153 16.17 45,927,739 Kathy E. Walker 173,488,741 83.62 33,981,130 16.38 45,927,739

The Company's independent auditors BDO USA, P.C. were reappointed by the Shareholders, and the Directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

The "say on pay" vote to approve executive compensation was approved with 95.29% of the votes cast voting for the non-binding advisory vote.

Renewal of the Ur-Energy Amended and Restated Restricted Share Unit and Equity Incentive Plan was approved by a majority of the votes represented (65.88%), after the exclusion of votes held by certain insiders and their affiliates.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.9 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has begun development and construction activities at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO and President

+1 720.981.4588, ext. 303

John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/ur-energy-reports-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-1036356