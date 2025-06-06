

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OnePlus has officially introduced the Pad 3, marking its first tablet outside China powered by Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 'Elite' chipset.



Featuring a larger 13.2-inch LCD display with a crisp 3.4K resolution and a fluid 144Hz refresh rate, the Pad 3 strikes a balance between power and portability. Despite the increased screen size, the device remains impressively slim at just 5.97mm thinner than Apple's latest iPad Air, though not quite as sleek as the premium iPad Pro.



Performance-wise, the Pad 3 is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage by default, with a 16GB variant available in Europe. A substantial 12,140mAh battery supports 80W fast charging, capable of delivering a full charge in just over 90 minutes.



The tablet's rear design has also been refreshed, replacing the previously centered circular camera with a more understated pill-shaped module in the corner.



Running Android 15, the Pad 3 places a strong emphasis on productivity and multitasking. New software features include enhanced split-screen functionality, improved drag-and-drop tools, and seamless file sharing for OnePlus phone users.



These users will also benefit from optimized notification syncing and intelligent data sharing that connects to the phone only when needed, conserving battery life.



Additionally, the tablet integrates OnePlus' O Plus Connect software, offering easy wireless file transfers with both Windows and Mac devices. Mac users also gain the ability to remotely control their computers directly from the Pad 3 a feature that bolsters the tablet's potential as a true laptop alternative. Notably, OnePlus confirmed that many of these features will be rolled out to the Pad 2 in the future as well.



The Pad 3 is now available for preorder, with pricing set at $699.99 for the 12GB model.



