Battery X Metals Successfully Validates Next-Generation Battery Rebalancing Machine on Light-Duty Electric Vehicle Model that Exhibited Significant Real-World Cell-Imbalance-Related Capacity Degradation, Achieving 100% Imbalance Recovery and 38% of Rated

1.Battery X Rebalancing Technologies successfully validates its next-generation battery rebalancing machine on a commercial electric truck battery that had experienced significant real-world imbalance, expanding functionality to include a Class 3 light-duty EV model.

2.Prototype 2.0 achieved 100% recovery of imbalance-related capacity loss and a 37.7% increase of the rated capacity, underscoring the machine's effectiveness on a significantly imbalanced battery pack.

3.Successful trial conducted on a significantly imbalanced battery pack provided by an authorized Canadian distributor of the electric truck, highlighting market interest and broader demand for cost-effective solutions to restore electric vehicle battery capacity and avoid costly full-pack replacements.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that further to its news releases dated May 9, 2025 , May 23, 2025 , and May 30, 2025 , its wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc. ("Battery X Rebalancing Technologies"), has expanded the functionality of its next-generation lithium-ion battery rebalancing hardware and software platform to include a fully electric, Class 3 commercial electric vehicle, or light-duty electric vehicle (the "Electric Truck"), and has achieved successful preliminary trial results (the "Trial") on an 144-battery cell Electric Truck battery pack which had exhibited significant natural imbalance caused by real-world conditions, demonstrating 100% recovery of a naturally occurring imbalance-related capacity loss, and a 37.7% increase of the Rated Capacity (as defined herein) of the Electric Truck's battery pack, composed of lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) materials (the "Electric Truck Battery Pack").

The Trial results (the "Results") were performed using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' second-generation, patent-pending battery rebalancing machine ("Prototype 2.0") on the Electric Truck Battery Pack. The Electric Truck Battery Pack has been assessed to have a rated full capacity of 176 ampere-hours (Ah) (the "Rated Capacity"), as specified on the nameplate affixed to the Electric Truck Battery Pack.

Initially, the Electric Truck Battery Pack was fully charged using a J1772 (Type 1) AC charging port, delivering 40 amperes (A) of current. This Level 2 AC charging step, consistent with North American EV standards¹, was managed by the vehicle's onboard systems. Once the dashboard displayed a 100 percent state of charge and the charger application indicated the vehicle was no longer requesting current, Prototype 2.0 initiated its patent-pending battery rebalancing process. A rebalancing current between 0 and 3 amperes was then individually applied to each of the battery cells, charging them simultaneously to a target voltage of 4.20 volts (the "Voltage Target"). The Voltage Target falls within the standard operating range for NMC lithium-ion cells (3.0V to 4.20V), with 4.20V commonly recognized as full capacity in the industry².

The Results show that 66.3 Ah of capacity, previously lost due to battery-cell imbalance, was successfully restored on the Electric Truck Battery Pack. This represents approximately 37.7 percent of the Rated Capacity of the unbalanced Electric Truck Battery Pack.

The restored capacity corresponds to the full theoretical rebalancing potential based on achieving the Voltage Target across all cells and reflects complete recovery of the significant imbalance identified. These results were validated using Prototype 2.0's integrated software feature, which measures ampere-hour capacity restored through rebalancing on a per-cell basis. The software also identified the maximum individual cell discrepancy to be 66.3 Ah, relative to the Rated Capacity.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies interprets these Results as confirmation of Prototype 2.0's ability to recover significant imbalance-induced battery-cell capacity loss through precise voltage alignment and active cell-level rebalancing.

The expanded functionality development for the Electric Truck builds on a series of prior advancements by Battery X Rebalancing Technologies, as disclosed in the Company's news release dated May 9, 2025, which announced that Battery X Rebalancing Technologies had entered into a non-commercial, collaborative scope of services agreement (the "Factor E Agreement") with Factor E Motors Ltd., a Vancouver-based automotive service centre specializing in out-of-warranty Tesla vehicles. The Factor E Agreement is intended to support the continued development of Prototype 2.0, with an initial focus on Tesla Model 3 and Model X battery packs currently held by Factor E Motors.

This progress was further advanced, as disclosed the Company's news releases dated May 23, 2025 , and May 30, 2025 , which announced the expansion of Prototype 2.0's development to include Nissan Leaf battery packs and confirmed the successful rebalancing of a naturally imbalanced Nissan Leaf battery pack. This achievement marked a key milestone in validating Prototype 2.0's compatibility with the #2 most common out-of-warranty electric vehicle model in the United States.

Together, these initiatives underscore Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' commitment to demonstrating the adaptability of its technology across multiple real-world electric vehicle platforms and highlight the increasing demand for practical, cost-effective battery reconditioning solutions.

Results

Trial Parameter Value / Description Rated Capacity of Battery Pack 176.00 ampere-hours (Ah) Capacity Restored Through Rebalancing 66.3 ampere-hours (Ah) Capacity Restored of Rated Capacity as Percentage (%) 37.7% Imbalance-Related Capacity Recovery 100%

Significance of Results & Market Opportunity for the Electric Truck

The Results of the Trial demonstrate that Prototype 2.0 is capable of effectively rebalancing lithium-ion battery packs exhibiting significant, naturally occurring battery cell imbalance. This successful outcome builds upon prior validation of Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' patent-pending rebalancing technology, including independent validation by the National Research Council of Canada (as detailed below), and the Company's previously disclosed news release dated May 30, 2025 announcing successful rebalancing of naturally imbalanced Nissan Leaf battery pack, the #2 most common out-of-warranty electric vehicle model in the United States.

Importantly, the Results not only confirm the technical functionality of Prototype 2.0 in a real-world electric vehicle platform, but also highlight its potential to restore substantial lost capacity-an outcome that supports the growing demand for practical, cost-effective battery recovery solutions. The Electric Truck Trial reinforces the relevance of Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' patent-pending Prototype 2.0 in real-world environments and signals a broader opportunity to extend the useful lifespan of aging electric vehicle battery packs.

The Electric Truck and Electric Truck Battery Pack were provided at no cost to Battery X Rebalancing Technologies for testing and validation by an authorized Canadian distributor of the Electric Truck (the "Distributor"), who advised that it owns a fleet of approximately 20 Electric Trucks (the "Electric TruckFleet"). Several vehicles within this fleet have reportedly experienced significant capacity degradation due to battery cell imbalance. The expanded functionality development and subsequent Trial were initiated in response to the Distributor's interest in identifying a viable alternative to full battery replacement, which it noted could be prohibitively expensive.

The objective of the Trial was to assess whether Prototype 2.0 could successfully rebalance a battery pack from the Electric Truck Fleet. The positive Results are expected to inform ongoing discussions with the Distributor regarding the potential deployment of Prototype 2.0 across its broader fleet to restore and extend battery life while mitigating potentially costly battery replacements.

Further, the Company has been advised by the Distributor that approximately 700 Electric Trucks are currently deployed across Canada, owned by a combination of the Electric Truck's parent company, authorized dealers, commercial fleet operators, and private fleet owners. According to the Distributor, many of these vehicles have encountered similar battery pack capacity degradation attributed to battery cell imbalance. This highlights a market opportunity for Battery X Rebalancing Technologies to provide a cost-effective rebalancing solution for electric vehicle owners seeking to avoid premature battery replacement.

In parallel with these developments, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies is advancing the implementation of standardized operating procedures (SOPs) for rebalancing the Electric Truck Battery Pack, along with user interface and workflow optimizations for Prototype 2.0. Battery X Rebalancing Technologies is also progressing efforts to formalize a commercial manufacturing agreement to support scalable production and deployment capabilities. These initiatives are part of a broader commercialization strategy and are not limited to any single third-party opportunity, with the exception of the Electric Truck-specific SOPs, which are being developed in direct response to the potential opportunity identified through the Trial.

There can be no assurance that Battery X Rebalancing Technologies will establish commercial arrangements with any third party at this time. While the Company is encouraged by the progress to date and the evident market need, any future commercial arrangement remains subject to further validation, negotiation, and operational readiness.

The Problem: Rising EV Adoption Presents New Battery Lifecycle Challenges

In 2024, global EV sales reached approximately 17.1 million units, representing a 25% increase from 20233. With cumulative global EV sales from 2015 to 2023 totaling an estimated over 40 million units4, a significant share of the global EV fleet is expected to exit warranty coverage over the coming years.

By 2031, nearly 40 million electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles worldwide are anticipated to fall outside of their original warranty coverage5,6. This projection is based on current EV adoption figures and standard industry warranty terms, and underscores a growing risk for EV owners facing battery degradation, reduced capacity, and costly replacement requirements7. As the global EV fleet continues to expand, the demand for technologies that extend battery life, reduce long-term ownership costs, and support a sustainable transition to electric mobility is increasing.

The Solution: Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' proprietary software and hardware technology aims to address this challenge by extending the lifespan of EV batteries. This innovation is being developed with the aim to enhance the sustainability of electric transportation and the goal to provide EV owners with a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly ownership experience by reducing the need for costly battery replacements.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology, validated by the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC"), focuses on battery cell rebalancing. The NRC validation demonstrated the technology's ability to effectively correct cell imbalances in lithium-ion battery packs, recovering nearly all lost capacity due to cell imbalance. The validation was conducted on battery modules composed of fifteen 72Ah LiFePO4 cells connected in series. The cells were initially balanced to a uniform state of charge (SOC), with a measured discharge capacity of 71.10Ah. In the validation test, three of the fifteen cells were then artificially imbalanced-one cell was charged to a 20% higher SOC, and two cells were discharged to a 20% lower SOC-resulting in a reduced discharge capacity of 46.24Ah, following rebalancing using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology.

These advancements establish Battery X Rebalancing Technologies as a participant in lithium-ion and EV battery solutions, aiming to tackle the critical challenges of capacity degradation of battery packs and expensive replacements. By extending the lifecycle of battery materials within the supply chain, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies aims to support the energy transition and promote a more sustainable future.

1 EVESC , 2 Battery University ,3 Rho Motion - Global EV Sales 2024 , 4 IEA Global EV Outlook 2024 , 5 IEA , 6 U.S. News , 7 Recurrent Auto

