

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH), along with its subsidiary ARK Wealth Management, unveiled its strategic wealth management framework at the 2025 Greenwich Economic Forum in Hong Kong and the China Global Wealth Summit.



CEO Zander Yin and CFO Grant Pan addressed challenges facing high-net-worth global Chinese investors amid rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty.



Yin introduced Noah's Strategic Asset Allocation Pyramid Model, which prioritizes identity, trust, and wealth preservation at the base, topped by selective long-term growth in sectors like tech and real assets. Yin emphasized the importance of liquidity, investor education, and emotional discipline in navigating volatile markets.



Alternative investments now represent two-thirds of Noah's AUM, largely driven by Chinese entrepreneurs' interest in long-term, differentiated strategies. Yin highlighted rising demand for semi-liquid funds and stressed the need for transparency and education to bridge client knowledge gaps in global alternatives.



Pan noted a strategic pivot among Noah's clients, from chasing high returns to building balanced, globally diversified portfolios. He outlined key strategies: allocating to Europe and the Middle East, investing in AI sectors, holding 5 percent in gold, and optimizing tax-efficient structures for overseas income.



These strategies align with Noah's expanding international presence, including existing or planned booking centers in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.S., with potential moves into Europe and the Middle East.



Through its thought leadership and participation in premier summits, Noah reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Chinese HNWIs and family offices with resilient, globally informed wealth management solutions.



NOAH closed at $11.35, up 2.44%, and rose further after hours to $11.48, gaining 1.15% on the NYSE.



