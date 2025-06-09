

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to slip 0.2 percent on quarter and rise 0.5 percent on year after adding 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan also will see April figures for current account and May results for bank lending and for the eco watchers survey. The current account showed a surplus of 3.678 trillion yen in March. Overall bank lending was up 2.4 percent on year in Aoril, while the eco watchers score was 42.6.



New Zealand will see Q1 data for manufacturing sales volume; in the previous three months, volume was up 1.1 percent on quarter.



Singapore will provide Q1 numbers for unemployment, with forecasts pinning the jobless rate at 2.1 percent - up from 1.9 percent in the previous quarter.



China will release May figures for consumer prices, imports, exports and trade balance. In April, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and down 0.1 percent on year, while producer prices sank an annual 2.7 percent.



Imports are expected to slip 0.9 percent on year after easing 0.2 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 5.0 percent, moderating from 8.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $101.30 billion, up from $96.18 billion a month earlier.



Thailand will see May numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.83 percent on year after slipping 0.22 percent in April. Core CPI is seen steady at 0.98 percent.



Taiwan will provide May data for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports surged 33.00 percent on year and exports spiked an annual 29.9 percent for a trade surplus of $7.21 billion.



Finally, the markets in Australia (King's birthday) and Indonesia (Eid-al-Adha) are closed on Monday; both return to action on Tuesday.



