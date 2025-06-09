

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product was unchanged on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.2 percent following the 0.6 percent increase in the three months prior.



On an annualized basis, GDP was down 0.2 percent - also exceeding expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent following the 0.7 percent drop in the previous three months.



Capital expenditure was up 1.1 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for a gain of 1.4 percent but up from 0.6 percent in the previous quarter.



External demand sank 0.8 percent on quarter, in line with expectations after advancing 0.7 percent in Q4.



Private consumption was up 0.1 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for a flat reading - which would have been unchanged.



