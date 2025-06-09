

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.258 trillion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 2.560 trillion yen and was down from 3.678 trillion yen in March.



Exports were up 4.0 percent on year at 8.769 trillion yen and imports slipped an annual 2.9 percent to 8.801 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 32.8 billion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 25.0 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 2.511 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News