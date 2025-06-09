

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.2 percent but was unchanged from the April reading.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent - in line with expectations and down from 0.1 percent in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices stumbled 3.3 percent on year versus forecasts for a drop of 3.1 percent after falling 2.7 percent a month earlier.



