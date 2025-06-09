

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 4-week high of 94.24 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 94.06.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6519, 1.7520 and 0.8917 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6493, 1.7551 and 0.8890, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0803 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0795.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 96.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the greenback, 1.73 against the euro, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



