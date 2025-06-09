MediaZest Plc - Appointment of Chairman

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

9 June 2025

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Appointment of Chairman

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces the appointment of Keith Edelman as Chairman of the Company with immediate effect. Keith will succeed Lance O'Neill, who has decided to retire from the Board, having been Chairman for over 18 years.

Keith has over 40 years industry experience, working with FTSE 100, 250, AIM-listed and privately held companies across retail, hospitality, infrastructure, finance, sport, and digital sectors. With a track record of steering transformational growth, IPOs, and strategic M&A, Keith is known for his sharp commercial acumen, rigorous governance standards, and ability to unlock long-term value.

As a former Managing Director of Arsenal FC, Keith successfully delivered the £390m Emirates Stadium project, raised over £1bn in financing, and orchestrated landmark commercial deals for the club. His vast experience also includes NED work with the likes of the London Legacy Development Corporation, Supergroup Plc, Thorntons Plc, Glenmorangie Plc and Eurotunnel.

Amongst his operational roles he was Corporate Director at Ladbroke Group Plc, Managing Director at Carlton Communications Plc and Group Chief Executive at Storehouse Plc.

Keith's boardroom expertise extends to chairing and advising numerous public and private companies, with a focus on growth and innovation. Prior recent positions include Chairman at Revolution Bars Group Plc, Headlam Group Plc and AIM-listed Altitude Group Plc and his current positions include Board Mentor at Critical Eye, Non-Executive Chairman at Jewellery Bullion Quarter Ltd and Senior Independent Director at Murano Global Investment Plc.

Geoff Robertson, CEO of MediaZest, commented:"We are delighted to welcome Keith to the Board. As a highly regarded Chairman, his proven track record and extensive capital markets experience will be invaluable as we continue to target year-on-year growth and a return to profitability at the pre-tax level in FY25. I also would like to extend my thanks to Lance for his stewardship and guidance over the past 18 years and wish him well for the future. It has been a pleasure to work alongside him and his contribution to MediaZest in that time has been enormous."

Keith Edelman, Chairman of MediaZest, commented: "I am excited to join the Board of MediaZest. The Company has recently delivered strong growth across all three core sectors in which it operates, underpinned by an encouraging forward order book and I am looking forward to working with the Board as we focus on the next phase of growth for the Group."

Additional Information on the Board Appointment

The following additional information is provided with regards to the appointment of Keith Graeme Edelman, aged 74, in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current Directorships/partnerships: Directorships/partnerships within the last five years: Jewellery Quarter Bullion Limited Headlam Group plc Stonebury Properties Limited J E Beale Public Limited Company Murano Global Investments plc Beale Limited D III LLP The Revel Collective plc D IV LLP 61-62 Leinster Square Limited Canna Capital plc Altitude Group plc Pennpetro Energy plc

Qualceram Shires plc, a company which Keith Edelman was a director of, went into liquidation on 7 July 2009.

Mr Edelman was a director of Metro Racing Limited which was placed into solvent members' liquidation on 16 June 2010.

Mr Edelman was a director of N.I.R.A.H. Limited which was placed into administration on 11 November 2014.

Mr Edelman was a director of J E Beale Public Limited Company and Beale Limited, both of which appointed an administrator on 29 January 2020.

Mr Edelman is a partner of D III LLP and D IV LLP. Both partnerships were placed into compulsory liquidation on 17 May 2021.

While a director of The Revel Collective plc (then called Revolution Bars Group plc), a subsidiary company, Revolution Bars Limited, undertook a corporate voluntary arrangement ("CVA") which was completed on 2 December 2022. Mr Edelman was not a director of Revolution Bars Limited at the time or in the twelve months prior to the CVA.

There are no further disclosures required to be made in respect of the appointment of Keith Edelman under AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com )

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.