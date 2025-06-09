Anzeige
Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Crypto Treasury Management Strategy

DJ Crypto Treasury Management Strategy 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Crypto Treasury Management Strategy 
09-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
 
 
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
 
Crypto Treasury Management Strategy 
 
The Board of Anemoi is pleased to announce that, further to its RNS of 6 June 2025, the Company has invested 
approximately 30% of its cash reserves in Bitcoin. 
The Board views the Company's revised treasury strategy as entirely complimentary to the Company's current core 
business and expects to make further announcements in respect of the Company's business and treasury strategy in the 
near future. 
 
END 
 
Anemoi International Ltd www.anemoi-international.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 392067 
EQS News ID:  2152382 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2152382&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
