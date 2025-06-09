Anemoi International Ltd.: Crypto Treasury Management Strategy

DJ Crypto Treasury Management Strategy

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Crypto Treasury Management Strategy 09-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Crypto Treasury Management Strategy The Board of Anemoi is pleased to announce that, further to its RNS of 6 June 2025, the Company has invested approximately 30% of its cash reserves in Bitcoin. The Board views the Company's revised treasury strategy as entirely complimentary to the Company's current core business and expects to make further announcements in respect of the Company's business and treasury strategy in the near future. END Anemoi International Ltd www.anemoi-international.com

