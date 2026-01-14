DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Holdings in Company

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Holdings in Company 14-Jan-2026 / 19:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Holdings in Company The Company has been made aware of the following past notification of major holdings (TR1) which, due to a clerical error, had previously been sent to the FCA but not to the Company. Accordingly, and without delay, the Company herewith publishes the TR1: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Anemoi International Ltd attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: placing 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name Disclosure on behalf of accounts managed on a discretionary basis by Lombard Odier Investment Managers Group. City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 06/06/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 09/06/2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of attached to shares financial instruments in % (8.A + voting rights of (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) issuer vii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.00% 0.00% 0 or reached Position of previous 9.07% 9.07% notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights shares ISIN CODE (if possible) Direct(Art 9 of Indirect(Art 10 of Direct(Art 9 of Indirect(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) Directive 2004/109/EC) Directive 2004/109/EC) Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) VGG0419A1057 0 0% Ordinary SUBTOTAL 8. A 0 0% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Number of voting rights Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if % of voting rights instrument date x Conversion Period xi the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Exercise/ Type of financial Expiration Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date x settlement xii rights rights Conversion Period xi SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an x interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Name xv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than equals or is higher than threshold the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi London Place of completion Date of completion 09.06.2025

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries: -- enquiries@anemoi-international.com Anemoi International Ltd www.anemoi-international.com

