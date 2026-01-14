Anzeige
WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Frankfurt
14.01.26
0,016 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Anemoi International Ltd: Holdings in Company

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Holdings in Company 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: Holdings in Company 
14-Jan-2026 / 19:31 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 

Holdings in Company 

The Company has been made aware of the following past notification of major holdings (TR1) which, due to a clerical 
error, had previously been sent to the FCA but not to the Company. Accordingly, and without delay, the Company herewith 
publishes the TR1: 

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer  and to the FCA in Microsoft  Word format if 
possible) i 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
 
of existing shares to which voting rights are              Anemoi International Ltd 
 
attached ii: 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
 
Non-UK issuer                                                
 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                               x 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                             
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                               
 
Other (please specify) iii: placing                                     
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation  iv 
 
Name                            Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)   London, United Kingdom 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s)  (if different from 3.) v 
 
Name                            Disclosure on behalf of accounts managed on a discretionary 
                              basis by Lombard Odier Investment Managers Group. 
 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)     
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or  reached vi: 06/06/2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):       09/06/2025 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                 % of voting rights    % of voting rights  through Total of both Total number of  
                  attached to shares    financial instruments    in %  (8.A + voting rights of 
                 (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)  8.B)     issuer vii 
 
 
Resulting situation  on the date 
on which threshold was  crossed  0.00%                         0.00%     0 
or reached 
 
 
Position of previous        9.07%                         9.07%       
notification (if  applicable) 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or  reached viii 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
Class/type of 
     Number of voting rights ix              % of  voting rights 
shares 
 
ISIN CODE (if 
possible)   Direct(Art 9 of     Indirect(Art 10 of     Direct(Art 9 of     Indirect(Art 10 of 
       Directive  2004/109/EC) Directive  2004/109/EC)   Directive  2004/109/EC) Directive  2004/109/EC) 
     (DTR5.1)         (DTR5.2.1)         (DTR5.1)         (DTR5.2.1) 
  
 
VGG0419A1057              0                           0% 
Ordinary 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A 0                          0% 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
 
                                   Number of voting rights 
 
Type of financial   Expiration    Exercise/         that may be acquired if 
                                        % of voting rights 
instrument       date x      Conversion Period xi   the instrument is 
 
                                   exercised/converted. 

                     SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive  2004/109/EC 
(DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
 
                    Exercise/ 
Type of financial   Expiration           Physical or  cash     Number of  voting  % of voting 
instrument       date x               settlement xii      rights       rights 
                    Conversion Period 
                xi  

                              SUBTOTAL  8.B.2 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
 
applicable box with an "X") 
 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal 
entity and does not  control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an     x 
interest in the (underlying) issuer     xiii 
 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial 
instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal   
entity     xiv  (please add additional rows as necessary) 
 
 
       % of voting rights if it  equals % of voting rights  through financial     Total of both if it  
Name xv    or is higher  than the notifiable instruments if it equals  or is higher than  equals or is higher  than 
         threshold            the  notifiable threshold           the notifiable  threshold 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 
Name of the proxy holder                    
 
The number and % of voting rights held                  
 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
11. Additional information xvi 
              London 
Place of completion 
              
 
Date of completion     09.06.2025

END

For further information, please contact: 

Enquiries:            -- enquiries@anemoi-international.com 
 
Anemoi International Ltd      
 
                 www.anemoi-international.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 414899 
EQS News ID:  2260276 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2260276&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2026 14:31 ET (19:31 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
