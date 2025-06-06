DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Treasury Management Strategy

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Treasury Management Strategy 06-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Treasury Management Strategy The Board of Anemoi is pleased to announce that after multiple unsolicited approaches and discussions with third parties interested in integrating a Crypto related strategy into Anemoi, the Board has resolved to adopt a revised treasury management strategy for deployment of the Company's cash balances. This revised strategy will include allocating up to 75% of the Company's cash in Crypto currencies and/or recognised, liquid Crypto currency funds, instruments or derivatives ("Treasury Strategy"). The Board views the Company's revised Treasury Strategy as entirely complimentary to the Company's current core business of KYC/AML software development and services, which the Board will continue to seek to expand through external as well as internal growth. The Company expects to make further announcements in respect of the Company's business and Treasury Strategy in the near future. For further information, please contact: Lucy Williams Peterhouse Capital: lw@peterhousecap.com 020 7469 0930 Anemoi: enquiries@anemoi-international.com

END

Anemoi International Ltd www.anemoi-international.com

