

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to 164.79 against the euro and 195.64 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 165.08 and 195.94, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 144.25 and 175.79 from last week's closing quotes of 144.87 and 176.32, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 160.00 against the euro, 193.00 against the pound, 141.00 against the greenback and 172.00 against the franc.



