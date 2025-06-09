

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade gap in April decreased from the same month last year, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 332 million in April from EUR 345 million in the same month last year. In March, the trade gap was EUR 223 million.



Exports were 3.0 percent higher on a year-on-year basis in April, and imports increased at a comparatively slower pace of 1.0 percent.



Compared to last year, the biggest increase occurred in the exports of transport equipment, followed by agricultural products and food preparations. Exports to EU countries were up by 8 percent, and imports from the EU fell by 1 percent.



