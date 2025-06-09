Allego N.V.: Allego Launches World-First Most Secure Plug & Charge Technology

Charging, the way it should be.

Allego is the first in the world to launch the most secure version of Plug & Charge technology built on the latest OCPP 2.0.1 protocol.

The Plug & Charge technology allows drivers to automatically authenticate and pay when plugging in, eliminating the need for RFID cards, bank cards, or mobile apps, giving a smoother customer experience.

The Plug & Charge technology utilizes certificate-based authentication with encrypted communication, providing users with the market's most secure and tamper-proof charging sessions.

Allego launches Plug & Charge across its extensive Fast and Ultra-fast European charging network today on June 9th, 2025.

ARNHEM, Netherlands - June 9, 2025-Allego N.V. ("Allego" or the "Company"), a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, today launched Europe's first rollout of the world's safest and most secure Plug & Charge technology. This technology makes charging as simple as plugging in your car. Based on the open industry standard OCPP 2.0.1, Allego is the first operator worldwide to deliver a cross-network solution that provides seamless, secure, and reliable charging for all compatible electric vehicle models.

"Our mission is to make EV charging at Allego the most intuitive," said Jean Gadrat, Chief Marketing Officer at Allego. "By removing digital friction points, apps, and cards, we give drivers the confidence to travel further and charge more conveniently. Whether in the city, on the highway, or abroad, Plug & Charge delivers the same secure, one-step charging experience."

Plug & Charge is an ISO 15118-based authentication and payment method built by Allego on OCPP 2.0.1, the industry's most advanced charger-to-back-end protocol. It standardizes communication between any OCPP-compliant charger and network. Plug & Charge works seamlessly at any of Allego's 5000 Fast and Ultra-fast charge points and partner networks across Europe.

The Plug & Charge technology creates a truly seamless driver experience. When a compatible EV is plugged in, the vehicle and charger automatically exchange encrypted digital certificates to identify the driver's account and initiate charging. No apps, RFID tokens, or manual interventions are required.

Drivers have effortless access: after following your in-vehicle and app steps to enable your car for Plug & Charge, plug in, and your EV takes care of the rest. The charging session begins instantly without requiring any additional steps.

Mutual Transport Layer Security (TLS) and certificate-based authentication guarantee that only authorized vehicles can charge, protecting drivers from billing errors or fraudulent access.

"This results in future-proof technology," said Manuel Trotta, Head of Mobility Solutions at Allego. "As new vehicle models and charging technologies emerge, OCPP 2.0.1 supports remote firmware updates, new features, and secure certificate management, ensuring your car always 'speaks the same language' as the charger."

This rollout was made possible through Allego's collaboration with industry leaders, including Alpitronic, Hubject, and Ford. It is part of Allego's ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance the electric vehicle charging experience, reinforcing its position as a leader in the e-mobility industry.

For full details on Plug & Charge, including compatible vehicles, station finders and FAQs, please visit: www.allego.eu/plugandcharge.

About Allego

Allego is a market-leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Allego is dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility using 100% renewable energy. With a network of over 35,000 charging points spanning more than 16 countries, Allego delivers sustainable, independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions to EV drivers across Europe, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation.

For more information, please visit www.allego.eu.

