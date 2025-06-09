Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86, "SHK & Co.") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its second co-investment in a US$70M residential mortgage portfolio in the past several months. Similar to the initial management of a US$100M institutionally owned residential mortgage portfolio, Sun Hung Kai Credit Limited ("SHK Credit"), a subsidiary of SHK & Co., has been appointed as the mortgage portfolio servicer. SHK Credit will be providing end-to-end administrative services and institutional-grade performance monitoring.
About Sun Hung Kai & Co. and Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co." / the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leading Hong Kong-based financial institution recognised for its expertise in alternative investments and wealth management. Since 1969, the Company has built a diversified investment portfolio across public markets, credit and alternatives strategies including real estate and private equity, delivering long-term risk-adjusted returns.
Leveraging on its deep-rooted Asian heritage, SHK & Co. supports and nurtures specialist emerging asset managers in the region, empowering them to excel. SHK & Co. also utilises its long-standing investment expertise and resources in providing tailored investment solutions to like-minded partners and ultra-high-net-worth investors through its Family Office Solutions. As at 31 December 2024, the Group held about HK$37.3 billion in total assets.
For more information about SHK & Co., please visit www.shkco.com / follow the Company on LinkedIn.
Founded in 2020, Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners ("SHKCP") is the Hong Kong SFC regulated subsidiary of SHK & Co, with Type 1, 4 and 9 licenses. For more information, please visit: www.shkcapital.com / follow SHKCP on LinkedIn.
