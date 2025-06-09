

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation eased in May to the lowest level in five months , figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Separate official data showed that the trade deficit increased in April as exports fell amid an increase in imports.



The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in May, slower than April's stable increase of 4.1 percent.



Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since December last year, when prices had risen 2.1 percent.



Prices for consumer goods grew by 2.4 percent, and those for services surged by 5.7 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 4.4 percent in May from 5.0 percent in April. Similarly, inflation based on housing and utilities eased from 4.8 percent to 2.5 percent. A 2.0 percent fall in clothing and footwear prices also impacted the slowdown in inflation.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in May versus a 0.1 percent gain in April.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit widened to EUR 575.0 million in April from EUR 339 million last year. In March, the shortfall was EUR 1.6 billion.



Exports decreased 4.5 percent over the year, while imports increased by 2.7 percent in April. The downward trend in exports was determined by the fall in outflows of mineral fuels, mineral oils, and products of their distillation.



