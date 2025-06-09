

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Monday after the release of strong U.S. jobs data and ahead of U.S-China trade talks.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $3,323.33 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $3,343.27.



The dollar slipped against all major currencies, helping bullion recover some ground after a two percent loss over the previous two sessions.



Reports on U.S. consumer and producer price inflation and consumer sentiment are likely to be in focus this week after a better-than-expected jobs report dampened hopes of near-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.



Data showed non-farm payroll employment shot up by 139,000 jobs in May after a downwardly revised 147,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate came in unchanged at 4.2 percent.



Investors also awaited the high-level U.S.-China trade talks and watched the row between U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk over a major spending bill.



Trade negotiators from the United States and China are expected to reconvene in London today against the backdrop of increased friction that has built up over China's tight grip on the supply of critical minerals for the auto, tech, and defence sectors.



