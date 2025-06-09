

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are down in negative territory on Monday as investors make cautious moves while awaiting crucial talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in London later in the day.



The discussions will aim to resolve some major trade disputes between the two major economies. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent leads the U.S. delegation in the high-level trade talks.



The meeting happens following last week's direct phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



The benchmark DAX was down 123.23 points or 0.51% at 24,171.66 a little while ago.



Siemens Energy is declining more than 2.5%. SAP is down 2.1% and Rheinmetall is lower by about 2%.



MTU Aero Engines is declining 1.9%, while Beiersdorf, Allianz, Deutsche Boerse and Heidelberg Materials are moderately lower.



Adidas is gaining more than 1.5%. Vonovia, Zalando, Porsche, Munich RE, BASF, Fresenius Medical Care and Mercedes-Benz are up 0.4 to 0.8%.



