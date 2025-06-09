

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Professional services firm Aon plc (AON) Monday reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance across all key financial metrics. The company also maintained its target to deliver a double-digit free cash flow CAGR over the 2023-2026 3x3 Plan period.



In its 2025 Investor Day, Aon President and CEO Greg Case, CFO Edmund Reese and the senior executives will discuss the company's 3x3 Plan, expecting to drive sustainable, profitable growth.



Case said, 'We're excited to host our first Investor Day in nearly 20 years... we have a Powerful Platform for Growth and have great confidence in our ability to drive sustainable, mid-single digit or greater organic revenue growth with enhanced earnings power and double-digit free cash flow growth, translating to significant long-term shareholder value creation.'



In late April, Aon maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook, still expects mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth, adjusted operating margin expansion, strong adjusted EPS growth, and double-digit free cash flow growth.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News