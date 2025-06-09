

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Immigration raids have triggered violent protests in Downtown Los Angeles.



Protesters reportedly set two cars on fire while there have been reports of looting.



Hundreds of National Guardsmen have been deployed to control the protests after President Donald Trump called in the National Guard.



He indicated that the Marine Corps also could be deployed to suppress the protests.



Police have declared Downtown Los Angeles 'an unlawful assembly area'.



The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested dozens of migrants and took deportation procedures across California alleging immigration violations.



As ICE Los Angeles operation continues, hundreds of protesters gathered outside its office in San Francisco on Sunday. Authorities said around 60 people were arrested after they turned violent.



Two foreign journalists were injured in police shooting, reports said.



California Governor Gavin Newsom described the federal action as inflammatory, and vowed that the state government will legally challenge the Trump administration over the deployment of the National Guard.



