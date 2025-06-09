

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are down slightly in lackluster trade on Monday with investors refraining from making significant moves as they await the high-level trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in London later in the day.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 8.00 points or 0.1% at 7,796.87 a few minutes ago.



Thales is down 1.4% and Schneider Electric is lower by about 1.1%. Safran, Sanofi, Societe Generale, Michelin, Vinci, Hermes International and Saint Gobain are down 0.3 to 0.7%.



Kering is climbing more than 2.7% and Pernod Ricard is gaining 2.5%. Teleperformance is up 1.5% and Renault is advancing 1.05%.



LVMH, Dassault Systemes, Carrefour, Unibail Rodamco, Essilor, Edenred and STMicroElectronics are up 0.3 to 1%.



The U.S.-China discussions will aim to resolve some major trade disputes between the two major economies. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent leads the U.S. delegation in the high-level trade talks.



The meeting happens following last week's direct phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



