

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output expanded strongly but at a slower pace in April, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Manufacturing output grew a seasonally adjusted 19.5 percent year-on-year in April, much slower than the 50.2 percent surge in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, output in the manufacturing sector fell 13.7 percent, reversing a 9.5 percent rise in March.



Industrial production advanced 18.1 percent in April compared to last year, following a 47.8 percent jump a month ago.



Compared to the previous month, industrial output showed a decrease of 15.2 percent in April, in contrast to a 14.4 percent gain a month ago.



During the February-April period, production in the manufacturing industries increased by 13.2 percent compared with the previous three-month period, driven by differences in performance between the highly globalized modern sector and the traditional sector.



The modern sector, which includes the chemical, pharmaceutical, and computer and electronics sectors, recorded an annual growth of 41.8 percent in industrial production in the same period last year, while the traditional sector showed a decrease of 0.7 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News