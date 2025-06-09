DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Datametrex AI Limited (the 'Company' or 'Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking non-brokered private placement financing of up to $3,000,000 with an offering of up to 37,500,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.08 per Common Share (the "Private Placement"), subject to TSXV acceptance.

The gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for expansion of the Company's healthcare product offering, relocation of two healthcare clinics and general working capital.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees up to 10% cash and up to 10% broker warrants of the aggregate proceeds raised in the Private Placement.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain standard conditions including, but not limited to, the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities that are issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Private Placement will not result in the creation of a new control person of the Company.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: DataMetrex AI Ltd.

