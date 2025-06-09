

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's foreign trade balance turned to a small shortfall from a surplus in the previous year as exports fell amid an increase in imports, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 0.3 million in April versus a surplus of EUR 384.1 million in the corresponding month last year. In March, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 358.8 million.



Foreign trade development surprised with an almost balanced balance as the difference between exports and imports was the smallest ever, the agency said.



Exports dropped 0.3 percent year-on-year in January to EUR 9 billion, while imports grew by 4.2 percent and also reached EUR 9 billion.



