Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A140CD | ISIN: US1264021064 | Ticker-Symbol: UCI
Tradegate
06.06.25 | 16:29
270,00 Euro
+0,75 % +2,00
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2025 13:36 Uhr
71 Leser
CSW Industrials, Inc.: CSW Industrials Announces the Commencement of Trading on the New York Stock Exchange and Ticker Symbol Change

DALLAS, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) (the "Company") today announced the commencement of trading of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the new ticker symbol, "CSW". Trading on the NYSE will begin at market open today, June 9, 2025.

CSW's Executive Management Team and Board of Directors will be in New York City this afternoon to ring the closing bell at the NYSE in celebration of joining the world's largest stock exchange.

About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. The Company provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President Investor Relations, & Treasurer
214-489-7113
alexa.huerta@cswindustrials.com


