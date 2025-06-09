

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's foreign trade deficit increased in April from a year ago as exports fell amid an increase in imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 3.02 billion in April from EUR 2.4 billion in the same month last year.



In nominal terms, exports declined 5.7 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 0.1 percent increase a month ago.



Excluding fuels and lubricants, exports fell by 3.0 percent as a result of the significant decrease in transactions in this category of products, the agency said.



Imports grew 2.4 percent annually in April, slower than the 8.5 percent growth in the previous month.



